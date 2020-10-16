Pacifica man's close encounter with mountain lion: 'Kitty, kitty, kitty'

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=6492119" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A mountain lion in Pacifica appeared to have its eyes in a group of children. That's when Timothy Kerrisk decided it was time to intervene.

PACIFICA, Calf. (KGO) -- A man from Pacifica had a close encounter with a mountain lion in San Pedro Valley Park last week.James Wierzba says he spotted the cat on the side of the popular trail on October 7."Kitty, kitty, kitty ... Kitty, kitty, kitty," whispers Wierzba.In the video above, you can see the cougar calmly laying in the bushes.Wierzba told Storyful he lives three blocks from the park and it is not unusual to see deer, skunks, raccoons, and coyotes in the area. Wierzba said the mountain lion was very interested in a deer grazing in the field and seemed calm."I was talking to him softly and he did not seem bothered by my presence, just staring," said Wierzba. "I stood within 10 feet of him to capture my video, then spoke softly and waved goodbye as I finished my hike."He says he kept eye contact with the cat until he was out of range.Wierzba then warned others who were approaching.