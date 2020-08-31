Video shows mountain lion lurking on front steps of Pacifica home

PACIFICA, Calif. (KGO) -- A mountain lion was spotted on the front steps of a home in the Fairmont neighborhood in Pacifica this weekend.Mike Watkins, 59, said he woke up to an alert on his phone just before 3 a.m. Saturday morning. He thought it was his son leaving for work.Later in the day, he scrolled through the footage, and noticed a long tail, then realized it was a cougar."At first glance, scrolling, I saw an animal. Possibly a cat or raccoon. Then checked again, and saw this long tail," he told ABC7 News. "I noticed it was a lot bigger."So he posted the video on the Nextdoor app to alert his neighbors.Watkins has lived in the home for half his life, and has never seen or heard of a mountain lion in the area."I have seen deer, raccoons, skunks, coyote, and others," he said. He speculates the wildfires, construction, and less traffic due to COVID-19 are pushing and allowing these animals out of their natural habitat looking for food and adventure.Watkins said he and his wife just installed the camera a week ago, and has notified police and animal control.