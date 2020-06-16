Mountain lion spotted in 2 San Francisco neighborhoods

The lion was first seen in Russian Hill around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. Video posted to Twitter shows the animal walking in front of a car near Greenwich and Jones streets.
At around 12:30 am I spotted a mountain lion roaming the streets of Russian Hill. I followed from inside my car and lost visual contact near intersection of Greenwich and Jones. Be safe when walking alone at night or when walking your pets. I reported the sighting to @SFPD pic.twitter.com/xlreghRSaJ— Fernando Robles (@Ing_Fehr) June 16, 2020
Several hours later, around 3:30 a.m., the lion was seen on surveillance video walking through a parking lot outside the KGO-TV studios along The Embarcadero. There were no other sightings of the mountain lion after that time.
It's not clear where the animal went or where it came from.
This isn't the first time a mountain lion has been spotted in San Francisco. In August 2019, there were sightings near Lake Merced and Golden Gate Park. In November 2017, Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff tweeted video of a mountain lion outside his home near the Presidio.
Videos of wild animals exploring empty San Francisco streets have become very popular during the novel coronavirus stay-at-home orders.
In March, a coyote was spotted following a San Francisco couple walking their dog. The coyote was seen in the same area as the mountain lion outside ABC7's station near the Embarcadero.
In April, a nature photographer spotted a coyote exploring Kirby Cove, a beach area with views of the Golden Gate Bridge.