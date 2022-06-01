Mountain lion trapped inside Bay Area high school classroom, authorities say

The big cat is being contained until it is safely removed by wildlife officials.
Students and staff are safe, according to the sheriff's office.
COMMUNITY ALERT!— San Mateo County S.O (@SMCSheriff) June 1, 2022
The SMCSO can confirm at this time that ALL STUDENTS AND STAFF ARE SAFE at Pescadero High School. There is currently a mountain lion that entered the La Honda-Pescadero Unified School District grounds. @USFWS has been notified for safe and humane removal pic.twitter.com/y2GrJl1V3M
U.S. Fish and Wildlife has been contacted.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
