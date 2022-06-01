Mountain lion trapped inside Bay Area high school classroom, authorities say

COMMUNITY ALERT!



The SMCSO can confirm at this time that ALL STUDENTS AND STAFF ARE SAFE at Pescadero High School. There is currently a mountain lion that entered the La Honda-Pescadero Unified School District grounds. @USFWS has been notified for safe and humane removal pic.twitter.com/y2GrJl1V3M — San Mateo County S.O (@SMCSheriff) June 1, 2022

PESCADERO, Calif. (KGO) -- A mountain lion is inside a classroom at Pescadero High School, the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said on Wednesday.The big cat is being contained until it is safely removed by wildlife officials.Students and staff are safe, according to the sheriff's office.U.S. Fish and Wildlife has been contacted.