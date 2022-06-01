mountain lion sighting

Mountain lion trapped inside Bay Area high school classroom, authorities say

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 live stream

PESCADERO, Calif. (KGO) -- A mountain lion is inside a classroom at Pescadero High School, the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said on Wednesday.

The big cat is being contained until it is safely removed by wildlife officials.

Students and staff are safe, according to the sheriff's office.



U.S. Fish and Wildlife has been contacted.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The video in the player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day. The thumbnail image in this story is a stock image and is not a photograph of the mountain lion in Pescadero.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societypescaderomountain lion sightingwild animalscatsmountainsanimal newssan mateo county
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MOUNTAIN LION SIGHTING
Dog battles mountain lion to save owner's life
Emaciated mountain lion cub rescued, treated at Oakland Zoo
2 mountain lions stroll through San Mateo neighborhood: VIDEO
Video shows mountain lion running past onlookers at SoCal brewery
TOP STORIES
Our America: Who I'm Meant to Be 2022 | Full Episode
'Murder at City Hall' | Watch the documentary
Napa Co. fire: Evacuation orders lifted, CAL FIRE says
Warriors vs. Celtics: NBA Finals schedule, how to watch
$8/gallon: Los Angeles station charges eye-popping gas prices
Teachers say Bay Area schools not immune to gun violence
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Show More
Mask mandates won't work at this stage in COVID pandemic: expert
East Bay students stage walkout to urge gun law change
Uvalde police forces no longer cooperating with investigation: Source
Your walking speed could indicate dementia
Bay Area in midst of another COVID surge
More TOP STORIES News