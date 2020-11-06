Rescued mountain lion cub 'Captain Cal' gets bandages removed from paws at Oakland Zoo

How it started: How it's going: pic.twitter.com/CadvBoTnS4 — Oakland Zoo (@oakzoo) November 5, 2020

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The Oakland Zoo issued another update on the recovery of "Captain Cal," the mountain lion rescued from the Zogg Fire in Shasta County.Zoo staff posted this tweet on Thursday, illustrating his condition with their take on the popular "how it's going" meme.On the left side of the image is Captain Cal when he was first rescued in September, with some badly burned paws.On Wednesday, Oakland Zoo veterinarians removed the bandages from Captain Cal's badly burned feet.On the right of the image is the healthy mountain lion cub on Thursday.When zoo officials first brought him in, they weren't sure he'd survive his injuries.Now, he is on a path to recovery with two other female mountain lion cubs also rescued from the Zogg Fire.The mountain lion cub was named for a CAL FIRE firefighter who encountered him wandering alone with his paws badly burned in Shasta County.The Oakland Zoo is part of the Wildlife Disaster Network, and agreed to take him in and treat his injuries.Captain Cal was rescued Sept. 27, and has been at the Zoo's veterinary hospital recovering ever since.