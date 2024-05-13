Here's a look at new Oakland Police Chief Floyd Mitchell's 1st day on the job

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- After a year of no one in the role, Oakland finally has a new police chief who started work this week.

Chief Floyd Mitchell spent Monday morning introducing himself.

He spent time analyzing recent crime reports at his stand up desk. And he greeted a new class of cadets.

"I've spent the last few days attending lineups to meet my officers and I'm going to spend the rest of this week attending different meetings and be brought up to speed on several different things going on in the Oakland police department and within this community," said Chief Mitchell.

There is much concern over public safety.

While recent data shows crime is falling, robberies are on the rise, small businesses are leaving Oakland and many public calls to 911 remain unanswered.

There is a federal oversight monitor to answer to. It's a lot to address for a 35 year police veteran who was until recently the chief of police in Lubbock, Texas.

Before that, he was Chief in Temple, Texas and a patrol officer in Kansas City.

Twelve new officers graduated from the Oakland police academy last Friday bringing the total number of sworn officers to 716.

Ken Houston is Director of the Beautification Council and a community advocate.

"Don't go in for the big wins. Go in for the small wins. That will lead to the big win. Like parking on the sidewalk, parking in handicap spots, tinted windows all around, driving around without a license plate. Do what the great Gavin Newsom did. He sent in the highway patrol, they went after the small things," said Houston.

Councilmember Noel Gallo said, "The police chief is the most important position for the city of Oakland. We don't need more talk, feeling sorry. We need action. It's not about shaking hands and meeting people. We need a strategy. He should already have a planned strategy in place that will work for Oakland. Not Atlanta, not Texas but Oakland."

Chief Mitchell has indicated his agenda will include proactive policing with high visibility.

Community leaders ABC7 talked to say they are hopeful the city can move forward under his leadership.

Officials say he will be doing one-on-one interviews with reporters in the coming weeks.