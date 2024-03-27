New Oakland Police Chief Floyd Mitchell formally introduced by Mayor Sheng Thao

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Floyd Mitchell joins the ranks of more than a dozen others who have served as Oakland's top cop over the past 20 years. He was introduced to a standing ovation as the newest police chief by Mayor Sheng Thao at Oakland City Hall on Wednesday.

"He is smart. He is a smart crime fighter, and he delivers results. And it is what I demand," said Thao, as she addressed the crowd inside city council chambers.

The mayor called Chief Mitchell a humble man, who values accountability, and a proven track record in reducing crime.

"I am truly honored to be given this opportunity to serve as Oakland's police chief," Mitchell told the audience.

He takes over at time when Oakland faces huge challenges with crime and police recruitment. And in a city facing a historic deficit and a recall of the mayor who hired him.

Chief Mitchell says in his first hundred days in office, he plans to meet with key community stake holders, city staff and the police department. Key to his agenda are what he called data-driven, proactive policing and high visibility.

"I am here to work with the citizens of Oakland. I believe when you actively engage, you aware and hyper-sensitive to the slight changes in neighborhoods. And within the organization," he said.

Chief Mitchell says he will also sit down with the federal monitor to craft a strategy to get OPD out from under federal oversight. He went to say that success in fighting crime will be built on relationships forged with the Oakland's diverse communities.

"Let me be clear. I, nor the police department, can accomplish this monumental task alone. We will have to work together to solve these issues," said Mitchell.

Mitchell spent more than 20 years on the police force in Kansas City, Missouri. He then went to serve as police chief in Temple, Texas and Lubbock, Texas.

Jestin Johnson, Oakland's City Administrator, believes Mitchell's experience in big and small cities will help him navigate Oakland.

"Some of the challenges that you see in larger organizations, where it is highly bureaucratic, going to a smaller city where you can move far more nimbly, and be more entrepreneurial, those issues and instances can certainly apply to situations like Oakland," says Johnson.

Oakland City Council Member Treva Reid's district includes the Hegenberger Corridor, which had some high profile businesses close due to crime. She says the new chief said a lot of things Oakland wants to hear.

"He is going to be proactive. He is going to be responsive. He is going to have deep community engagement. And, he is going to be a guardian of what is the best interest of this city," says Reid.

Chief Mitchell is scheduled to start at the beginning of May.

