Former Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong files lawsuit against city, mayor

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Former Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong has filed a lawsuit against the city and Mayor Sheng Thao. He alleges they illegally fired him in retaliation for his speaking out about misconduct by Robert Warshaw, the federal monitor overseeing the Oakland Police Department.

The lawsuit claims Armstrong's termination violated both California law and his First Amendment rights in connection with the mayor's decision to fire him in February 2023.

See the full complaint here.

Stay with ABC7 News for updates on this developing story.