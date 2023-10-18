Oakland mayor says LeRonne Armstrong can't lead OPD out of federal oversight

ABC7 News asked Oakland Mayor Thao about her search for Oakland's new police chief after firing LeRonne Armstrong back in February.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Oakland has been without a permanent police chief since February, but the mayor's short list is getting shorter.

Oakland's Police Commission sent a list of the top seven candidates for police chief to city leaders and it includes former Chief LeRonne Armstrong, who the mayor fired eight months ago.

MORE: Search for Oakland police chief officially includes LeRonne Armstrong

Armstrong was later exonerated by an independent investigation.

But when ABC7 News asked Mayor Sheng Thao if she would consider rehiring Armstrong as chief, here's how she responded:

"My direct answer in regard to Mr. LeRonne Armstong is that I am determined to get us out of the federal oversight, which we have been under for the last 20 years, that is not only costing us dollars that we could be spending for our parks and libraries, but it's also about time we get of it so we can actually do policing work.

"With that being said, the next police chief is going to have to be able to work with the monitor and with the federal judge as well. And I do believe that, in this case, it will not be LeRonne Armstrong in this case. I do not have the belief that he can lead this city out through that process."

You can watch the full interview with Mayor Thao in the video player above.

FULL VIDEO: Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao delivers 1st State of the City Address

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live