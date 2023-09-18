Former OPD Chief Armstrong to discuss audit of report that led to his termination

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Former Oakland Chief LeRonne Armstrong will be speaking Monday afternoon about the results an audit of the federal monitor report that led to his termination earlier this year.

He "will answer questions about the favorable outcome of his administrative appeal based upon a new, detailed report critical of--and calling into to question--the accuracy of the federal monitor's reports," according to Armstrong's public relations team.

The report led Mayor Sheng Thao to terminate Armstrong as Oakland's police chief back in February.

You can watch the press conference in the video player above when it is expected to start at 2 p.m.

RELATED: Former Oakland Police Chief Armstrong fires back at mayor, federal monitor after termination

Officials say the new report calls for discussions between the City of Oakland and the chief to consider his reinstatement.

"First I'd like to say, I was wrongly terminated for standing up for the City of Oakland," said former Chief Armstrong in February. "As police chief, I did my job and I think I did it well."

VIDEO: Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong fired, says he's 'deeply disappointed' by mayor's decision

Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong was fired in January by Mayor Thao. "I am no longer confident that Chief Armstrong can do the work needed to achieve the vision," said Thao.

In January, the mayor placed Armstrong on paid leave, when a federal monitor's report questioned the chief's response surrounding the misconduct by one of his sergeants. The former chief says he did nothing wrong.

RELATED: Oakland police chief says federal monitor report is inaccurate

"My termination was never really about the facts or my ability to lead the Oakland Police Department - my termination was about Federal Monitor Robert Warshaw and the mayor's failure to fight for the Oakland community," Armstrong added.

The Oakland Police Department said two OPD lieutenants, Omar Daza-Quiroz and Joseph Turner, were put on paid leave in January for mishandling the same investigations that led to Chief Armstrong's firing. "Every error made by Oakland police is considered a scandal," said Armstrong.

The video in the player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live