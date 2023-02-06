Oakland police chief says federal monitor report is inaccurate; calls on mayor to reinstate him

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong says the results of a report investigating his department for misconduct are blatantly inaccurate.

The Chief is calling on Mayor Sheng Thao to reinstate him.

The Oakland Police chief says the report produced by the federal monitor is tarnishing his reputation.

He's asking the mayor to consider his long track record and to bring him back.

"Fairness and justice is there for everybody, including the police chief," said Oakland Chief LeRonne Armstrong. He is calling upon the Mayor of Oakland to bring him back.

Mayor Sheng Thao placed him on leave after a report investigating misconduct in the police department said he failed to take action over incidents with a police sergeant.

The chief says the report was flawed.

"The report blatantly misstates and mischaracterizes key statements during my recorded interview which everyone was able to confirm when the underlying material was released," said Chief Armstrong.

The chief also claims the report is unfair.

"Frankly, the confidential report, the information provided by the monitor, is embarrassing. It's inaccurate. It contradicts itself about the role I play in this case the report focuses, targets me," Armstrong said.

Chief Armstrong says his decade-long track record speaks for itself.

"This is a community that is in desperate need of public safety. This is a community asking the police department to police its community differently to build trust with this community. That's what I've been doing," he said.

The NAACP of Oakland is backing the chief and demanding the mayor listen.

"We're asking the mayor again, again, again to restate chief back to his duties," said Cynthia Adams with NAACP Oakland Chapter. "Listen to your community, listen to your voters, is asking you to reinstate the chief."

We reached out to Oakland councilmember Carol Fife about the mayor's decision to put the chief on leave.

In a text message Sunday she responded to my queries saying:

'"I'm interested in reviewing the information that the police commission recently received, but as this is a personnel issue and the council does not have authority in this matter, we do not have access at this time."

Chief Armstrong said he does not blame the mayor for what's happening because she didn't write the report. ABC7 News reached out to Mayor Thao for comment but haven't heard back.

