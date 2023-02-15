Special meeting set for Oakland Police Commission tonight to discuss Chief Armstrong's future

The Oakland Police Commission has a special meeting scheduled for Wednesday evening, where it'll discuss the future of Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong.

The Oakland Police Commission has a special meeting scheduled for Wednesday evening. It will discuss the future of Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong, who was suspended and is on paid administrative leave.

The commission set up a discipline committee, that is also meeting Wednesday night.

According to The Oaklandside, they'll try to take control of the case against Armstrong.

Mayor Sheng Thao put Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong on paid administrative leave for alleged "dereliction of duty," related to his handling of misconduct allegations involving one of his officers in 2021.

New documents detail a hit-and-run incident involving an Oakland sergeant. Chief Armstrong's response to that incident and one where that sergeant fired a gun inside OPD headquarters has been questioned.

A credibility assessment of the chief says investigators did not find him to be credible because he knew of information that hadn't been discussed at a meeting.

The chief fired back at allegations recently.

"That's a completely inaccurate statement," he said. "I clearly made my statements clear to the investigators. We have that recorded statement. We also have read those reports and we know that no one in the investigation said that they advised me regarding this particular case."

Many in the community want Armstrong to stay on as chief.

The Oakland City Charter says a separate police commission discipline committee is to be set up for each termination or discipline case.

It also says the chairperson is to appoint three commission members to serve on discipline committees and that the committee should decide any dispute between the Agency and the Chief about the proposed or final findings or proposed or final level of discipline to be imposed on a subject officer.

The Oakland Police Commission's special meeting starts at 5:30 p.m.

The discipline committee special meeting starts at 8 p.m.

They will be going into a closed session but are required to report any actions taken during that closed session.

