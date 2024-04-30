Oakland City Council approves new police chief's contract

According to the city council agenda, incoming Chief Floyd Mitchell is expected to receive more than $365,000 a year. He's on a three-year contract that is set to start in June.

According to the city council agenda, incoming Chief Floyd Mitchell is expected to receive more than $365,000 a year. He's on a three-year contract that is set to start in June.

According to the city council agenda, incoming Chief Floyd Mitchell is expected to receive more than $365,000 a year. He's on a three-year contract that is set to start in June.

According to the city council agenda, incoming Chief Floyd Mitchell is expected to receive more than $365,000 a year. He's on a three-year contract that is set to start in June.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Oakland's city council voted to approve the contract for the city's new police chief on Tuesday.

According to the city council agenda, incoming Chief Floyd Mitchell is expected to receive more than $365,000 a year. He's on a three-year contract that is set to start in June.

That number includes his annual salary, premium pay required from the police management association, and an auto-allowance each month.

VIDEO: New Oakland Police Chief Floyd Mitchell formally introduced by Mayor Sheng Thao

Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao formally introduced Floyd Mitchell as Oakland's new police chief on Wednesday during a live news conference.

Mitchell pledged to bring change to the city when he was introduced last month.

"I am here to work with the citizens of Oakland," he said. "I believe when you actively engage, you are aware and hyper-sensitive to the slight changes in neighborhoods. And within the organization."

Chief Mitchell says in his first hundred days in office, he plans to meet with key community stakeholders, city staff and the police department. Key to his agenda are what he called data-driven, proactive policing and high visibility.

He is anticipated to start in mid-May.

The video above is from a previous report.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live