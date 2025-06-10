New San Francisco Exploratorium exhibit explores world of AI, machine learning

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Exploratorium is opening a new exhibition just in time for summer break. Adventures in AI will explore the world of artificial intelligence and machine learning with 20 new exhibits, AI-powered artworks, generative tools, and more.

"We're really trying to meet an audience of people that are interested in AI but also people that are skeptics of AI. I feel like San Francisco is the perfect place to do that, so we're really trying to make content that is approachable no matter how much you know about AI," said Jord Liu, Exhibit Developer at the Exploratorium.

Over a year and a half in the making, the exhibition will be open to for visitors from June 12 to Sept. 14, 2025, and there's plenty of excitement in store. "We've built a 9-foot-high robot hand that uses AI to learn how to endear itself to the Exploratorium audience, which means that our robot learns to be lovable," said Dr. Catie Cuan, Artist-in-Residence at the Exploratorium.

Adventures in AI has something for the whole family, including interactive exhibits like Guess the Animal, where visitors try to guess which animal the exhibit has in mind. The goal is that everyone will walk away with a better understanding of artificial intelligence.

The exhibition is free with museum admission. To learn more, visit The Exploratorium's website.