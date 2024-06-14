7 new tenants will move into vacancies at downtown SF mall

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Officials at the Emporium San Francisco Centre announced Thursday that seven new tenants will move into vacant space at the mall and office complex. This comes following several years of major retailers and the former controlling company, Westfield, leaving the mall.

"We're seeing a momentum shift downtown with increasing interest in locating here," said San Francisco Centre General Manager Lande Wade, in a statement. "We're excited about adding this diverse group of new tenants that will drive additional foot traffic to the Centre."

Already in the building, those vacant spaces have signs that say "leased" on them. One of the new tenants will be the Yerba Buena Community Benefit District. Executive Director Scott Rowitz says the office space fit their needs.

"It's right in the heart of our neighborhood," Rowitz said. "Where could we put our space that is right in our core? Where could we put our ambassadors and our cleaners and our public safety that's really in the heart?"

He says his staff will soon be transferring there in the coming weeks. Other tenants include A &S Cell Accessories and Repairs, Hey Hi Toys, a sustainable products store and a market selling Japanese "Kawaii-inspired" items.

Major retailers such as Nordstrom, Hollister, Adidas and J. Crew all left the mall earlier this year. Stores such as Rolex and Bloomingdales are still there, and non-profit Opportunities for All leased 17,000 square feet on the fourth floor.

Rowitz says this is a sign that downtown San Francisco is ready to turn a corner.

"We know now is the time," he said. "Now is the time to jump on board and reinvest and reinvigorate, refocus these neighborhoods and so we want to lead the charge to do that."