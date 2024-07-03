Newsom withdraws initiative that would duel other measure looking to reform Prop 47

Governor Newsom withdrew an initiative that would have made dueling measures on the November ballot seeking to reform Prop 47.

Governor Newsom withdrew an initiative that would have made dueling measures on the November ballot seeking to reform Prop 47.

Governor Newsom withdrew an initiative that would have made dueling measures on the November ballot seeking to reform Prop 47.

Governor Newsom withdrew an initiative that would have made dueling measures on the November ballot seeking to reform Prop 47.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- There will now be only one measure on the November ballot seeking to reform California's Prop 47 after it appeared there would be dueling measures.

Governor Gavin Newsom announced Tuesday the withdrawal of a democratic-backed initiative.

MORE: Bay Area mayors Mahan and Breed join call for Prop 47 reform to crack down on theft, drugs

Critics say the measure was weak compared to an initiative backed by business groups, which has already qualified for the ballot.

It seeks to increase the penalties for certain drug offenses as well as retail theft.

Approved in 2014, Prop 47 aimed to lower the prison population by reducing most drug possession offenses and thefts of property valued under $950 from felonies to misdemeanors.