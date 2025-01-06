Commercial Dungeness crab season opens to long lines of hungry fans at SF Fisherman's Wharf

The first catch is in. Commercial Dungeness crab season officially started Sunday in Northern California.

The first catch is in. Commercial Dungeness crab season officially started Sunday in Northern California.

The first catch is in. Commercial Dungeness crab season officially started Sunday in Northern California.

The first catch is in. Commercial Dungeness crab season officially started Sunday in Northern California.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The first catch is in. Commercial Dungeness crab season officially started Sunday in Northern California.

Crab fishermen were happy to be back at work, and the public was hungry to taste. The season typically starts in November but was delayed due to humpback whale migrations off the coast.

The first crab catch of the season was in at Fisherman's Wharf.

"It's just good to get on the water. The delay is something we are kind of used to by now," said crab boat Captain Pat Lazarri.

Lazzari says his crew on board the Edward Letter caught about 7 to 8,000 pounds of crab overnight, hours after the season officially opened. The fresh catch was quickly moved into holding tanks at Pier 45.

RELATED: Bay Area commercial Dungeness crab season starts Sunday after delays

"I'm just happy to be back at work again," said Crab boat Captain Matt Juanes.

Juanes says so far the crab catch looks good.

"There wasn't as many but the quality is very good. We're averaging about two-pounds crab average," Juanes said.

Captain Matt was selling his catch direct to a hungry public who waited hours in a long line.

"We're beating the Super Bowl rush. We're getting a fresh catch," said Gemma Pabson from San Pablo.

MORE: CA's commercial Dungeness crab season to officially begin Jan. 5, officials say

"I didn't have gumbo for Thanksgiving, so I'm angry, but they're here. I'm having my gumbo tonight," said Zanalla Beverly from Vallejo.

The off-boat crab sales were happening on a newly constructed dock created to help salmon and crab fishermen generate income.

"Salmon season's been cancelled for the last two years, so the crabbers, this is the one chance they have to make money," said Fisherman's Wharf Harbormaster Gabe Makulich.

It's been a really tough couple of years for crabbers," said outgoing San Francisco Supervisor Aaron Peskin.

Peskin said crab is a big deal crustacean for the local economy.

MORE: CA expands test of traps to help delayed Bay Area crabbing season: What this means for crabbers

"Not only for restaurants and stores, but this is a jumping off point for all Northern California, huge processors here and families who rely on it," Peskin said.

"There's nice crab. A bit slower than what we're used to. We're going out with less gear, so it's going to be hard to scratch out a paycheck," said crab fisherman Joey Gallia.

Gallia is adapting to changes in the industry, but he's sticking with it.

"We do it because we love it, we're good at it," Gallia said.