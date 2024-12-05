No Nutcracker? The show may not go on due to San Francisco Ballet and dancer labor dispute

Without a resolution between the San Francisco Ballet and dancers, the Nutcracker's 33-performance run could be in jeopardy.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- As the San Francisco War Memorial Opera House is adorned with holiday decorations, tensions are simmering behind the scenes, potentially jeopardizing the San Francisco Ballet's iconic Nutcracker season.

The show, a holiday tradition that attracts audiences from across the Bay Area and beyond, is scheduled to open December 6. However, the dancers, represented by the American Guild of Musical Artists, have been in contract negotiations with the SF Ballet for more than five months. Key issues include wages, the use of student labor, and what the dancers say is an increase in injuries. Without a resolution, the Nutcracker's 33-performance run could be in jeopardy.

Local businesses, already facing post-pandemic challenges, are also bracing for the potential impact of canceled performances.

"We rely on the business we get from the Jazz Center, Symphony, and ballet heavily, so it'll definitely affect us," said Khalid Mushasha, director of operations for A Mano, a restaurant on the bustling Hayes Street corridor near the opera house.

The San Francisco Ballet issued a statement, saying in part, "Performances are proceeding as planned, and we will notify ticket holders of any changes." The organization added that they are committed to "continuing negotiations with the Dancers' Representatives for as long as it takes" and described the talks as "productive," noting agreements have been reached on several requests.

The dancers' union has not yet responded to ABC7's requests for comment, but a graphic shared on their website last week indicated negotiations were "not going well." Dancers who spoke off camera expressed hope for change while continuing to rehearse.