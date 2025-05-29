Warning: Video in this story may be disturbing for some

Injured pedestrian runs to home for help after deadly Oakland crash following CHP chase

A pedestrian injured in a deadly crash following a CHP chase in Oakland was seen on Ring doorbell footage running to get help.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A driver accused of hitting and killing a pedestrian in Oakland after being chased by the CHP has been arrested.

The pursuit started just before 8 p.m. Wednesday about a mile south of Lake Merritt.

Oakland police told ABC7 News that during the CHP chase, the driver hit another car at Park Boulevard and East 21st Street, leaving one person hurt.

It all ended on 12th Street, where the driver ran over two pedestrians.

One died and the other is in the hospital.

The injured pedestrian was seen on Ring doorbell footage running up to a home to ask for help following the crash.

Oakland police say they are investigating the deadly crash.

ABC7 News reporter Anser Hassan will have the full story tonight at 5 p.m.