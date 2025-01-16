Fires, sex work, trash: Oakland parents demand action over encampments near school

Oakland parents are raising concerns about homeless encampments near four East Oakland schools, citing safety risks and the impact on their children.

Oakland parents are raising concerns about homeless encampments near four East Oakland schools, citing safety risks and the impact on their children.

Oakland parents are raising concerns about homeless encampments near four East Oakland schools, citing safety risks and the impact on their children.

Oakland parents are raising concerns about homeless encampments near four East Oakland schools, citing safety risks and the impact on their children.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Oakland parents are raising concerns about homeless encampments near four East Oakland schools, citing safety risks and the impact on their children. The encampments--located near Think College Now, International Community School, Lazear Charter Academy and Latitude High School--are drawing complaints over trash, tents, fires, sex work and more.

"It's really upsetting that our kids have to witness this on a daily basis," said parent Rosa Vargas.

Parents say the proximity of the encampments to school grounds right across the street is disturbing. ABC7 News toured the area and noticed the blight was not only across the street but several encampments were just feet away from the entrance to a kindergarten area and where children play sports and have recess.

Vargas says the chaos, including the homeless experiencing mental health emergencies, has prompted lockdowns, and some fear for their children's safety.

"Any day a kid can be snatched and taken into one of those trailers, and we would never see them again," she said.

MORE: Neighbors say 'pimps' are moving barriers used to block alleged sex workers near Oakland school

Vargas has two grandchildren and one child in the school system. Her heart breaks hearing what one child asked her recently.

"'Why do people live there? Why do those girls dress like that? Are they not cold in the winter?' What do you tell a seven-year-old?" Vargas said.

Parents say they've contacted Oakland city leaders for months but have seen little action.

"I don't get any response. Nobody is listening to us," one parent said.

ABC7 News reached out to the Oakland mayor's office, and a representative who was not authorized to speak on camera said encampments near schools were a priority and acknowledged staffing shortages that prevented more cleanup.

MORE: Oakland police, FBI take action to assess trafficking concerns near school after I-Team report

We also have reported on how the city's $129 million budget deficit has impacted nearly every city department.

"I frankly don't care about their financial problems," Vargas said. "I care for the safety of our kids."

Just a few blocks down the road at East 23rd Street, crews could be seen sweeping and removing debris at another encampment. Bright pink emergency intervention signs announced a cleanup was underway.

Vargas says she loves her children's school and says the education is what keeps them enrolled. However, if no action is taken soon?

"I'm considering moving out, because I have options. But where does that leave the rest of the school population?" she said.