Oakland police officer shoots suspect during foot pursuit, authorities say

OAKLAND, Calif. -- An Oakland police sergeant shot a man during a foot pursuit early Saturday morning.

The man was taken into custody after a standoff and hospitalized in stable condition, according to a press release from the Oakland Police Department.

Police allege the sergeant saw the man fire a rifle in the 6600 block of MacArthur Boulevard at about 5 a.m., which initiated the foot chase.

"During the foot pursuit the sergeant discharged their firearm," the department's press release said.

It said the man then barricaded himself inside a residence before eventually surrendering after a "lengthy standoff."

The Oakland Police Department will investigate the case that was initiated by the sergeant, while the police shooting will be investigated by the Oakland Police Department's Office of Internal Accountability and the Community Police Review Agency.

The sergeant was not reportedly injured and was placed on administrative leave per the department's policy related to all police shootings.