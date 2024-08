Orders spike for Petaluma shop's 'Kamala Jam' after ABC7 News report

Following our report, "Kamala Jam" maker Leslie Goodrich says she has hundreds of orders to fill, and donated $6,500 to the Harris-Walz campaign.

PETALUMA, Calif. (KGO) -- "Kamala Jam" has been a big seller for Petaluma Jam maker Leslie Goodrich.

Following our story, the owner of Lala's Jam Bar says she has hundreds of orders to fill.

By purchasing the jam, $5 from each $15-dollar, 8 oz jar are donated to the Harris-Walz campaign.

Goodrich says she's sent $6,500 to the campaign this week.