2025 Oscars updates: ABC7's Amanda de Castillo on the red carpet at the Academy Awards

HOLLYWOOD, Los Angeles (KGO) -- The 97th Oscars is a star-studded event, and ABC7's Amanda del Castillo will be bringing live updates from the 2025 Academy Awards red carpet and show.

OSCARS 2025: Everything you need to know about the 97th Academy Awards

The 97th Oscars, hosted by Conan O'Brien, begins at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

Friday, Feb. 28

Behind the scenes look at preparations on the red carpet

Team behind Pixar's 'Inside Out 2' talks about film's success, Oscars nod

Director Kelsey Mann and producer Mark Nielsen opened up about the nomination that had them beaming with "joy," adding to the film's monumental year of recognition.

Besides being the highest-grossing film of 2024, Pixar's "Inside Out 2" received an Oscar nomination for Best Animated Feature.

The Emeryville-based team behind the beloved hit was beaming with "joy" over the Oscars nod.

"I hosted Oscar parties," "Inside Out 2" director Kelsey Mann told ABC7 News. "Printed out the ballots! And it's pretty crazy that we made a movie that's going to be on one of those ballots. That's pretty amazing."

Mann and producer Mark Nielsen recently opened up about the nomination, adding to the film's monumental year of recognition.

"We owe such a debt of gratitude to the first film, Inside Out, which is so beloved," Nielsen shared. "And what a pleasure it was for us to follow such a great film. But that film had such a beautiful message to it. We worked really hard to try and kind of have something to say with this one."

Oscars nominees with Bay Area ties talk regional influence

Several Oscars nominees with Bay Area ties share how the region has influenced their careers and work.

Celebrities and stars are heading to Hollywood, and ABC7 News is showcasing the many with ties to the Bay Area. Several of this year's Oscars nominees reflected on how the region has had a hand in their success.

