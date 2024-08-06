Outside Lands 2024: Here's a look at road closures for 3-day music event in SF's Golden Gate Park

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Road closures are in effect for Outside Lands which starts Friday in Golden Gate Park in San Francisco.

JFK Drive from Transverse to 36th Ave. closed at 6 a.m. on Monday. It will stay closed through Wednesday, August 14.

Most entrances into Golden Gate Park will be closed to cars starting Thursday at 8 p.m. until the festival ends on Sunday.

It includes roads in the west side of the park from Transverse Dr. to the Great Highway, according to San Francisco Recreation & Parks.

Down below is additional information on entrances closed starting Thursday night from SF Recreation & Parks:

On north side of Golden Gate Park :

Transverse Dr at Crossover Dr

JFK Dr at Transverse Dr

30th Ave

36th Ave

43rd Ave (Chain of Lakes)

47th Ave

The Great Hwy at JFK Dr.

On the south side of Golden Gate Park :

Martin Luther King Jr Dr at Crossover Dr

25th Ave

Sunset Blvd @ Irving St

41st Ave (Chain of Lakes)

Martin Luther King Jr Dr at Lincoln Ave