Thousands of Bay Area residents impacted by PG&E power shutoffs due to high fire danger

Red flag conditions have left thousands of Bay Area residents without power after PG&E shutoff electricity for safety in high fire-prone areas.

SONOMA, Calif. (KGO) -- In the North Bay, red flag fire conditions have left hundreds of homeowners without power after PG &E shutoff electricity for safety in high fire-prone areas across the Bay Area.

"Fortunately, we have a tank full of propane, we got hot water," said Kyle Glerum.

Kyle Glerum is living without electricity in Sonoma's Mission Highlands neighborhood. PG &E cut power Thursday night, part of a Public Safety Power Shutoff due to red flag fire danger.

Kyle's EV can't be charged, but he's making the best it.

"We like to camp, so we're treating it like a camping trip - we'll put perishables on ice until we can crank the fridge back up," said Glerum.

Down the hill, Paul Bergna says solar panels are keeping his lights on. He says it's his fifth PSPS event.

"If it's going to prevent wildfires, I'm OK with that," said Bergna.

"We are in hardship now, this is not right," said Ann from Angwin.

In Napa County, the PSPS was impacting the community of Angwin overnight. Some residents were upset, saying the weather was calm with no wind.

"They took it off early, we didn't have a chance to do anything and we're stuck, we don't have power, our houses are cold," said Ann.

PG &E responded to customer concerns.

"We want our customers to know that our distribution lines run sometimes hundreds of miles, so even though the weather is clear in your area, further up the line we could have high winds and low humidity," said Megan McFarland, PG &E spokesperson.

Sonoma Valley firefighters are on high alert fully staffed for red flag conditions, strong winds and low humidity.

"We have ten engines, a helicopter, overhead crews in case there's a major incident," said Sonoma Valley Fire Battalion Chief Bob Norrbom.

Impacted customers say PG &E has notified them that power could be restored by Saturday afternoon or Sunday morning, depending on weather conditions.