Thousands of Bay Area residents have power restored by PG&E

Most of those affected by the rolling power outages in the North Bay had their electricity restored Saturday.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Most of those affected by the rolling power outages in the North Bay had their electricity restored Saturday.

PG &E had cut electricity for residents in the most fire-prone areas.

Some people are still without power in the North Bay in the Saint Helena and Calistoga area.

At its peak, parts of Alameda, Contra Costa, Santa Clara, Solano, Napa and Sonoma Counties were all affected.