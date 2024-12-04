Passerby rescued sole survivor of deadly Piedmont Cybertruck crash, police confirm

PIEDMONT, Calif. (KGO) -- There are new developments in the tragic crash that killed three college students in Piedmont before the Thanksgiving holiday.

One neighbor choked back tears at the crash site. "I just feel for their families, I feel for the community, I can't imagine what the parents are going through," she said.

Among the personal notes and plates of food and scorched debris at the crash site, there is palpable grief among those who come to pay their respects to the three friends - Jack Nelson, Soren Dixon, and Krysta Tsukahara - all 2023 Piedmont High School grads who came home from college for the Thanksgiving holiday and died in the fiery crash. The Tesla Cybertruck they rode in veered off a four-lane residential road and slammed into a retaining wall and tree as it erupted in flames. A fourth student survives in the hospital in stable condition.

One member of the community told ABC7 News a second carload of young people came upon the accident scene almost immediately and heard calls for help from inside the burning vehicle. Police confirmed one of those people was able to pull out the sole survivor.

Police are still waiting for a toxicology report from the coroners office and a collision report from CHP.

"They will probably look at everything related to the vehicle and make determinations on what may have caused the accident," Piedmont Police Capt. Chris Monahan said. "That may include a complete review of electronic information in the car, things like that in the car, and the crush dynamics."

It will be several weeks before that information is available and at that point, police will begin piecing together what happened leading up to the tragedy.

"We'll probably start with interviewing those people that might have been with the occupants of the vehicle before the collision and be able to backtrack where they were and what they were doing prior to the collision," Capt. Monahan said.

One funeral is now set for late December at a local church.