3 teens killed in fiery crash in Piedmont day before Thanksgiving ID'd by officials

PIEDMONT, Calif. (KGO) -- Three teens who died in a fiery crash in Piedmont on Wednesday have been identified.

The victims, all college students, were ID'd as Soren Dixon, Krysta Tsukahara and Jack Nelson.

A fourth victim remains in the hospital in critical condition.

Early Wednesday morning, a tesla cybertruck crashed and erupted into flames on Hampton Road and King Avenue.

All of them were college students-home for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Authorities are still investigating the crash, but they believe the driver may have been going too fast.

This image from Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. shows a few photos of the victims who passed away in the crash involving a Cybertruck in Piedmont, Calif.

Each family released a statement.