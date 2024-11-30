24/7 LiveSan FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
3 teens killed in fiery crash in Piedmont day before Thanksgiving ID'd by officials

ByABC7 Bay Area Digital Staff KGO logo
Saturday, November 30, 2024 10:17PM
Community holds vigil for teens killed, injured in Cybertruck crash
The community came together in Piedmont to remember three teens killed in a fiery cybertruck crash that happened the day before Thanksgiving.

PIEDMONT, Calif. (KGO) -- Three teens who died in a fiery crash in Piedmont on Wednesday have been identified.

The victims, all college students, were ID'd as Soren Dixon, Krysta Tsukahara and Jack Nelson.

A fourth victim remains in the hospital in critical condition.

Early Wednesday morning, a tesla cybertruck crashed and erupted into flames on Hampton Road and King Avenue.

All of them were college students-home for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Authorities are still investigating the crash, but they believe the driver may have been going too fast.

This image from Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. shows a few photos of the victims who passed away in the crash involving a Cybertruck in Piedmont, Calif.
This image from Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. shows a few photos of the victims who passed away in the crash involving a Cybertruck in Piedmont, Calif.

Each family released a statement.

