3 teens killed in fiery crash in Piedmont day before Thanksgiving ID'd by officials

PIEDMONT, Calif. (KGO) -- Three teens who died in a fiery crash in Piedmont on Wednesday have been identified.
The victims, all college students, were ID'd as Soren Dixon, Krysta Tsukahara and Jack Nelson.
A fourth victim remains in the hospital in critical condition.
Early Wednesday morning, a tesla cybertruck crashed and erupted into flames on Hampton Road and King Avenue.
All of them were college students-home for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Authorities are still investigating the crash, but they believe the driver may have been going too fast.
Each family released a statement.