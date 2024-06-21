Watch 'Race for the White House' & ABC News' coverage of the CNN Presidential Debate on June 27

ABC News announced coverage of the 2024 presidential election and the candidates with special programming on ABC, ABC News Live and Hulu on Thursday, June 27, beginning at 7 p.m. EDT/ 4 p.m. CDT.

ABC network coverage will kick off with a one-hour linear and streaming special report, "Race for the White House," beginning at 8 p.m. EDT/ 5 p.m. CDT. Immediately following ABC News' presentation of the CNN Presidential Debate simulcast at 9 p.m. EDT/6 p.m. CDT, the network and streaming channel will provide a post-debate program with reporting on and analysis of the candidates, issues, and state of the race. Be sure to watch on the ABC app from your smartphone and tablet, computer on ABC.com or wherever you stream this ABC station.

"World News Tonight" anchor and managing editor David Muir leads the network's coverage with ABC News' powerhouse political team, including ABC News Live "Prime" anchor Linsey Davis, chief White House correspondent Mary Bruce, chief global affairs correspondent and "This Week" co-anchor Martha Raddatz, chief Washington correspondent and "This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl, chief justice correspondent Pierre Thomas, chief national correspondent Matt Gutman, chief business, technology, and economics correspondent Rebecca Jarvis, senior congressional correspondent Rachel Scott, senior national correspondent Terry Moran, foreign correspondent James Longman, national correspondent Mireya Villarreal and political director Rick Klein.

Contributors Donna Brazile and Reince Priebus will provide analysis for the network and streaming coverage.

ABC News Live will have extensive day-long coverage ahead of the debate on June 27. Primetime coverage begins at 7 p.m. EDT/ 4 p.m. CDT with a special edition of "Prime with Linsey Davis," then at 8 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. CDT, the channel will carry the live pre-debate special anchored by Muir, followed by the CNN Presidential Debate simulcast with post-debate analysis immediately following the conclusion. Muir and Davis will continue live coverage with another special edition of "Prime" beginning at 11 p.m. EDT/8 p.m. CDT, White House correspondent MaryAlice Parks and deputy political director Averi Harper will report throughout the day.

ABC News Digital and 538 will provide comprehensive coverage of the first presidential debate, including a live blog with analysis updated in real time. Additional coverage includes a look at the new ground rules of the debates and how those rules could impact the candidates, as well as where the candidates stand on key issues and more.

ABC Audio will have live pre-debate coverage anchored by ABC News Radio's Alex Stone beginning at 8 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. CDT. Stone will be joined by White House correspondent Karen Travers and national correspondent Steven Portnoy, as well as a team of analysts, reporters and experts, including reporters from 538. ABC News Radio will simulcast the CNN Presidential Debate and offer live, post-debate analysis, plus status updates and interviews with radio stations across the country. Additionally, ABC News' powerhouse political team will join host Brad Mielke on ABC Audio's flagship daily news podcast "Start Here" on Thursday and Friday mornings.

"The View" will also air live on Friday, June 28, with "Hot Topics" and reactions to the debate.

ABC News will produce the second 2024 election presidential debate on Tuesday, Sept. 10, on ABC, ABC News Live and Hulu. Muir and Davis will serve as co-moderators.

