Need to make a call? This airline will now let you Zoom, FaceTime during your flight

Qatar Airways has launched Starlink internet on its planes, which will allow passengers to stream shows and make Zoom and Facetime calls.

This airline will now let you take Zoom, Facetime calls during flight

This airline will now let you take Zoom, Facetime calls during flight Qatar Airways has launched Starlink internet on its planes, which will allow passengers to stream shows and make Zoom and Facetime calls.

This airline will now let you take Zoom, Facetime calls during flight Qatar Airways has launched Starlink internet on its planes, which will allow passengers to stream shows and make Zoom and Facetime calls.

This airline will now let you take Zoom, Facetime calls during flight Qatar Airways has launched Starlink internet on its planes, which will allow passengers to stream shows and make Zoom and Facetime calls.

The future of flying is here, and it may not be what you had hoped.

Qatar Airways has launched Starlink internet on its planes, which will allow passengers to stream shows and also make Zoom and FaceTime calls.

MORE: How to connect to emergency satellite on iPhone and Android during natural disasters

Qatar Airways doesn't have a policy for usage, saying instead it expects passengers to be respectful.

United Airlines will roll out Starlink next year.