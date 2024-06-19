Rapper Remy Ma's son arrested for murder

NEW YORK -- Rapper Remy Ma's son, Jayson Scott, was arrested Tuesday for the June 2021 murder of a man in Queens.

Scott, 23, has been charged with first-degree murder for allegedly shooting 47-year-old Darius Guillebeaux following a dispute on June 7, 2021, according to the New York Police Department. Richard Swygert, 22, was also charged in the same murder.

In addition to first-degree murder, Scott has been charged with second-degree murder, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon and first-degree reckless endangerment. Swygert only faces one murder charge.

Guillebeaux was found just before 1 p.m. on June 7, 2021, with multiple gunshot wounds to the head and chest, according to the NYPD. He was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center and pronounced dead.

Guillebeaux had been indicted by the New York attorney general just eight months before the shooting as part of a large-scale drug operation. The investigation, dubbed "Operation Heat Wave," resulted in the arrests of 54 people accused of trafficking heroin, fentanyl and oxycodone to be sold in upstate Jefferson County.

Remy Ma, real name Reminisce Kioni Mackie, who is from the Bronx, was discovered by the legendary rapper Big Pun and later signed by Fat Joe. She performed as part of Fat Joe's group, Terror Squad, and released the solo album "There's Something About Remy" in 2006.

She has been nominated for four Grammys and won two BET Awards for best female hip-hop artist in 2005 and 2017. She's also appeared in several television shows, including multiple iterations of the popular VH1 reality show "Love & Hip Hop."

Remy Ma, 44, is married to fellow rapper Papoose. They had a child in 2018.

No stranger to legal trouble herself, Remy Ma was convicted of assault and illegal weapons possession in 2008 after a July 2007 shooting in a Manhattan deli. She spent about six years in prison.