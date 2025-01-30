Bay Area-native figure skater who competed in Kansas mourns DC plane crash victims with community

The U.S. figure skating community is mourning the victims of the deadly Reagan National Airport midair plane crash in Washington, D.C.

The U.S. Figure Skating Organization confirmed several members of the skating community were among the victims after the midair collision of an American Airlines passenger flight and a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter over the Potomac River in D.C. on Wednesday night.

By Thursday morning, officials confirmed there were no survivors.

The group was leaving Wichita, Kansas following the U.S. Figure Skating Championships and National Development Camps.

"To the best of our knowledge, 14 skaters that were returning home from the National Development Camp at Wichita, Kansas put on by U.S. Figure Skating were lost in the plane crash at Washington D.C.," said Doug Zeghibe, CEO of the Skating Club of Boston.

Zeghibe said six of the victims were from the Skating Club of Boston, including teenage athletes, their moms and a married set of coaches.

"They were our future, so it was mostly really promising future skaters that passed away and their parents," said Anthony Ponomarenko, a San Jose native and professional figure skater.

Twenty-four-year-old Ponomarenko says he knew the married Boston coaches that were on the flight and was friends with their son who was not on the flight.

He was in Kansas competing in the National Figure Skating Championships, even snapping a candid photo with other competitors from the rink.

He woke up to a frantic call from his parents at 3 a.m. on Thursday.

"At first, the media outlets mentioned a whole bunch of names, and I was one of them, so my parents called me panicked, thinking I could have potentially been on that flight," he said.

Ponomarenko had already left for Ontario by Monday when his time at the championships was over.

"It was shocking. I honestly didn't know how to go about it. I didn't sleep from the moment my parents called me, until... I didn't sleep," he said. "So it was tough. And then to find out who was actually on that flight, it was pretty heartbreaking."

Kristi Yamaguchi, Bay Area native, Olympic figure skating gold medalist and two-time world champion, released this statement on X: "My heart breaks for my skating community and all who are involved in the plane crash. Too much is still unknown, sending love and prayers."

Ponomarenko says they are planning to honor the lives lost in this crash at the World Figure Skating Championships in Boston.

As of Thursday morning, that is still scheduled for March 25 to March 30.

The U.S. Figure Skating Organization released this statement on Thursday morning: "U.S. Figure Skating can confirm that several members of our skating community were sadly aboard American Airlines Flight 5342, which collided with a helicopter yesterday evening in Washington, D.C. These athletes, coaches, and family members were returning home from the National Development Camp held in conjunction with the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Wichita, Kansas. We are devastated by this unspeakable tragedy and hold the victims' families closely in our hearts. We will continue to monitor the situation and will release more information as it becomes available."