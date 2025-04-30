The locations open will be Oakland, Concord and San Jose

DMV opening 3 Bay Area locations on last Saturday before Real ID deadline: Here's what to know

Starting May 7, travelers will need more than a standard driver's license to pass through airport security. And the DMV is trying to help.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Starting May 7, travelers will need more than a standard driver's license to pass through airport security.

A Real ID or passport will be needed to fly within the U.S.

This has been sparking hours-long wait times at Bay Area DMV's as people are making the last-minute rush to get their Real ID, just a week before federal enforcement of Real ID's for domestic flight passengers begins.

"This is ridiculous, as the people, we don't deserve this, this is horrible," Sandra Harris, an Oakland resident said.

The TSA is advising travelers to plan ahead as the Real ID deadline of May 7 nears.

Harris went Oakland's Claremont DMV hoping to get her Real ID ahead of a flight to Seattle coming up on May 6. Her flight home, is after the Real ID deadline.

"I'm going for a funeral in Seattle, I normally don't even fly and I'm devastated I'm going to have to fly but I may not make it," she said.

Others coming prepared for the long lines, armed with a chair.

"Because I knew it was going to be a long wait and I get tired of standing and I don't want to lose my place in line," Mayretta Ewing, an Oakland resident said. "And if I had thought about it earlier, I would have came and got that ID months ago but I didn't think it was going to be an issue like this."

The line at Oakland's Claremont office made a little longer because of the temporary closure of Oakland's Coliseum DMV office on 85th Avenue.

It closed earlier this month because of vandalism.

"Finding out that I drove to the Oakland DMV and it's closed, and this is the only one that's open," Harris said.

To help keep up with demand, the Pleasanton and Fremont offices will open up one hour earlier at 7 a.m. on every weekday except for Wednesdays through June 27.

"Start the process online, upload your documents, schedule your appointment, and then when you come in for your Real ID appointment, bring in those documents, they'll be verified, you'll have your fingerprint taken and your photo taken," Eva Spiegel, a spokesperson for California's Department of Motor Vehicles said.

If you haven't gotten your Real ID yet but need to fly domestically around May 7, the Transportation Security Administration has a list of other approved federal forms of identification.

"A passport is one of those, a military ID is another one of those, a permanent resident card is another one of those accepted forms of identifications," Spiegel said.

If you do have one of those, you're encouraged to wait to get your Real ID until it's time to renew your license.

To accommodate the last minute rush, the DMV is opening three Bay Area locations on Saturday, May 3 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Those locations include Oakland's location at 5300 Claremont Avenue, a San Jose office at 111 W Alma Avenue and the Concord office at 2070 Diamond Boulevard.