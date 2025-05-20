Red Flag fire alert Monday raises concerns for Solano Co. homeowners: 'Be aware'

North Bay, Calif. (KGO) -- Red Flag conditions kept fire weather danger elevated in portions of the North Bay Monday with firefighters on high alert.

Winds were blowing through Vallejo Monday afternoon, no flag or banner was safe.

Warm, dry, windy weather prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Red Flag fire alert from Solano County, east through the Sacramento Valley, through Monday at 8 p.m.

"We're watching out," said Aaron Green.

Aaron and Janet Green felt the weather change over the weekend.

"It was like windy, high winds," said Janet Green.

They know the drill, they've already created defensible space in their front clearing any flammable vegetation from their front and back yards, in case of a wildfire.

"It keeps me alert, dry areas are not trashy with debris and stuff, said Janet Green.

Tall grasses are drying out by the day, creating possible fuel for a fire.

CAL FIRE says having go bags ready has to be a way of life, packed with items essential for survival during an evacuation.

Fire crews raced to contain a brush fire in Brentwood on Sunday, Contra Costa Fire says the fire was stopped at 50 acres, no homes damaged.

Cal Fire aircraft, helped crews get the upper hand on wildland fire in San Benito County which burned 300 acres Saturday.

"It's a notification for everyone to be aware, it's hot and dry," said Cal Fire Battalion Chief, Donnie Privett.

Privett was watching the weather from Yolo County. He says fire season is year-round and on Red Flag days, he urges everyone to be extra cautious.

Just be cautious of your surroundings what you're doing for the day, we've have a good season of rain, now we have more grass than we did in the past," said Privett.