CA wildfires: Here's what to pack in your 'go bag' in case of an emergency

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Here in the Bay Area, we're no strangers to wildfires like those in Southern California.

The devastating images are not only heartbreaking but an important reminder: even in January, being fire ready is more important than ever.

"There was a thought of like, 'Well, maybe we'll have to evacuate, we should get the kids' stuff ready just in case,'" Pasadena resident Jacob Reed said. "To, 'Why don't we just put it in the car in case'? To, 'Where are we gonna go?' It is terrifying. It's devastating."

There's no easy answer as to how people can live like this. But fire officials say the best way is to live with the mindset that this is possible across California and we have to be ready.

"It's not if, it's when we will have a wildfire somewhere in the state," CAL FIRE SCU public information officer Chelsea Burkett said. "And we no longer have fire seasons, it's a year-round thing. So, it's imperative that people stay vigilant and they are planning well ahead of time."

For us in the Bay Area, that time is now.

Burkett says having go bags ready has to be a way of life, packed with items essential for survival during an evacuation. CAL FIRE recommends:

A three-day supply of non-perishable food and 3 gallons of water per person

A map with at least two evacuation routes

Necessary prescriptions or medications

A change of clothes and extra eyeglasses/contact lenses

Extra car keys, credit cards, cash, or traveler's checks

A first aid kit and sanitation supplies

A flashlight and battery-powered radio with extra batteries

Copies of important documents (birth certificates, passports, etc.)

Pet food and water

These simple, yet important things can make all the difference.

"Some of them are to help you and your personal self and your family get through a couple of days without items that you are used to having at your home," Burkett said. "Some of them are items that are not replaceable."

CAL FIRE is making it easier than ever to be fire ready.

At readyforwildfire.org, you can create your wildfire action plan to prepare your home, go bag and more.

Here you can find personalized information based on your address and family to get you exactly what you need.

"When you're in an emergency, especially what we're seeing in Southern California right now, the stress level is really high," Burkett said. "And it's really hard to focus on what the things you really need are. Being prepared, having a plan, practicing your evacuation plan and going over it with everyone in your family. Those are all really important aspects."

We pray we will never have to, but we'll be ready if we must.