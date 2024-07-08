Good Samaritans rescue 2 after boat catches fire near Redwood City, authorities say

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. -- Good Samaritans rescued two people after their boat caught fire in the Bay near Redwood City on Monday afternoon, authorities said.

The vessel, a 40-foot Cuddy Cabin, caught fire about 1 p.m. in waters off the Westpoint Harbor marina, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Two people abandoned the burning vessel and were picked up by a nearby boat. Information about whether anyone was injured was not immediately available.

The Redwood City Fire Department, San Francisco Airport Fire Boat and San Francisco Fireboat 1 responded to the blaze.