6 people, dog rescued from burning boat in Lake Tahoe

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KGO) -- Investigators are trying to determine the cause of a fire aboard a small boat in Lake Tahoe.

The fire broke out Sunday afternoon near Cedar Flat.

This is an image of a boat that caught fire in Lake Tahoe, Calif. on Sunday, June 9, 2024. Placer County Sheriff's Office

Six people and one dog had to be rescued from the burning boat.

A good Samaritan in another boat was able to take four of the victims and the dog to safety.

The Coast Guard rescued the two other people.