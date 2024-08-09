Oakland Airport to offer 16 new restaurants, 12 shops with strong East Bay vibes

Construction is underway for a total of 16 new shops and 12 new restaurants at Oakland Airport.

Construction is underway for a total of 16 new shops and 12 new restaurants at Oakland Airport.

Construction is underway for a total of 16 new shops and 12 new restaurants at Oakland Airport.

Construction is underway for a total of 16 new shops and 12 new restaurants at Oakland Airport.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Tamara and her friend are off to Mexico for a birthday weekend. Before boarding their plane, they stopped for coffee. But they didn't want a chain store.

"Because it's local. It's an Oakland coffee shop in the Oakland airport. Not going to the chain instead," said Tamara, who chose to only give her first name.

Oaklandish Coffee Collective is among the many new stores opening at the San Francisco Bay Oakland International Airport (OAK). It sells coffee from local roasters and merchandise from local retailers.

"Many of these passenger improvements are to help make OAK an even better gateway to the Bay Area," said Kaley Skantz, an airport spokesperson. "So, certainly passenger experience makes a difference when they choose which airport they want to fly through."

MORE: Oakland airport name change unanimously approved by board

Skantz says construction is already underway for a total of 16 new shops and 12 new restaurants. The specialty retail will range from electronics to cosmetics. Even a CVS pharmacy, with some kiosks already set up. And, there will be a distinct East Bay vibe.

"Here at OAK, we have an amazing local area to pull from. We have fantastic small businesses that we are able to feature here. To showcase the culture of the East Bay and the Bay Area," says Skantz.

Some of the stores are: Oakland Square, Shop the Town, Oakland Supply Co., Mt. Diablo Market, Temescal Alley and Lake Merritt Essentials. The store East Bay Trails will sell local merch.

The Berkeley-based restaurant Cancun just opened in April. Bernadine Simon Van Hook is the general manager. She said it's not easy to get into the airport, especially with competition from fast food chains. So, this opportunity is huge.

MORE: Oakland International Airport considering major expansion project

"When a company comes in and they brand that into the airport, it gives that local entrepreneur person, as well, a chance to be in the airport, as well as we are helping build their business from inside the airport," Simon Van Hook said.

Passengers say the changes are making a difference.

"I really like the changes, from the last time I have been here. It's pretty quick to check in and get back here and enjoy some good food," said Frank Chavez, III, a passenger on his way to Las Vegas.

Construction will continue through next year.