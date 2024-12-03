SF Castro's small businesses relying on holiday shoppers to survive

San Francisco Castro District's leaders are encouraging people to shop locally for holiday gifts this season.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The holiday season officially kicked off in the Castro Monday night. There, dozens gathered to watch the lighting of the San Francisco neighborhood's iconic Christmas tree.

One of those in attendance was Iris Tarou.

Tarou says she, her husband and their child come out every year to the tree lighting.

A special way, she tells me, to help them build bonds with their community.

"I do feel like the Castro is unique in that it has a very strong connection between people," Tarou said.

But fostering that sense of community was only one message Monday's event was meant to send.

Leaders here say they also want to encourage people to shop locally for holiday gifts this season.

"I think we still haven't completely recovered from COVID. I think all of our neighborhoods are feeling the loss of tourism dollars. A lot of folks are spending more time outside the city," said Supervisor Rafael Mandelman.

With Thanksgiving falling later than normal this year, holiday shoppers have less time to get in their purchases ahead of Christmas.

Terry Asten Bennett, the president of the Castro Merchants Association, says that Christmas crunch is already being felt.

"I'm hearing great news from other merchants that had really good weekends when they're normally a little sleepy for them after Thanksgiving," she said.

Asten Bennett tells us local businesses rely on the next few weeks to help them survive throughout the rest of the year.

So she says your support is greatly appreciated.

"Your local businesses need your money, Jeff Bezos doesn't," Asten Bennett said.

For the country as a whole, holiday sales this year are expected to hit a record $1 trillion.