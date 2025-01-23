SF's Chinese NY Parade and Festival kicks off; Joan Chen, Carrie Ann Inaba named Grand Marshals

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Year of the Snake kicks off one week from now! The animal symbolizes transformation and renewal, fitting traits now that ABC7 is the proud broadcast sponsor for San Francisco's Chinese New Year Parade. The parade and celebrations for the year ahead are expected to be bigger and better than ever.

Beneath the iconic red lanterns of Chinatown's Grant Avenue, anticipation is palpable. Thousands are gearing up for the event, which draws more than 200,000 visitors from around the globe making it the largest Chinese New Year parade outside of Asia.

"Oh my God, it's a REALLY exciting time for us," said Brenda Ly of Oakland. "As a Chinese American, we're always looking forward to sharing our culture with the world."

Mark your calendars, the largest Lunar New Year Celebration outside of Asia is coming to ABC7 this February.

Visitors like Elizabeth Peterson, who traveled from Minnesota, echo the excitement. "We really relish the chances we have to experience other cultures," Peterson said. "Minnesota has some diversity, but there's certainly not as much as in San Francisco. It's just a great opportunity."

The Year of the Snake is also being celebrated by small businesses like Eastern Bakery in Chinatown, which marked its centennial last year. Donald Luu, president of the Chinese Chamber of Commerce, emphasized the economic importance of the festivities.

"For some businesses, it generates as much as a third of their annual revenue," Luu said.

Orlando Kuan of Eastern Bakery shared his enthusiasm: "We're very excited for that!"

This year's parade features an impressive lineup.

Legendary actress and longtime San Francisco resident Joan Chen will ignite the festivities by lighting the ceremonial firecrackers as the parade's grand marshal.

Veteran "Dancing With the Stars" judge Carrie Ann Inaba will close out the event as ABC7's grand marshal.

Joan Chen attends the Academy Women's Luncheon on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, in Los Angeles / Carrie Ann Inaba attends the Disney 2024 Upfront on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, in New York. AP Photo/Chris Pizzello / Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Additionally, Daniel Lurie, the first San Francisco mayor to hold his inauguration celebrations in Chinatown, will serve as the honorary grand marshal.

"It's also an opportunity for San Francisco," said Tony Lau, a parade organizer. "Our partnership with ABC7 will bring us to new platforms and showcase the best of San Francisco and Chinatown."

Beyond the traditional floats and dragon dances, this year's festivities will feature a new highlight-a drone show at Pier 32. "It'll symbolize the snake and the dragon together," Lau explained. "It's going to be an awesome show!"

The celebrations extend far beyond the parade, with Chinese New Year events taking place citywide through early March. From the iconic Flower Fair to the "Snakes on Parade" outside Chase Center and in Union Square, there is something for everyone.

The parade route begins at 2nd and Market Streets, travels along Kearny Street, and ends near Columbus Avenue and Washington Street. Full details about the route and events can be found at ChineseParade.com.

As the city prepares for this vibrant celebration, visitors and locals alike reflect on the community spirit the event inspires.

"I think it's a wonderful thing for everyone to come together, celebrate, and be with family," said Pam Underdahl Boyle, who traveled from San Luis Obispo.

As the parade approaches, the message in Chinatown is clear: "Gong hay fat choy!"