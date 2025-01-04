Gas leak prompts evacuation in San Francisco neighborhood, SFFD says

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- More than a dozen residents in San Francisco have been evacuated Saturday following a gas leak, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.

This is happening in the area of 47th and Balboa.

SFFD said 47th Ave. and 48th Ave. from Balboa to Cabrillo Street have been evacuated.

ABC7's Cornell Barnard said the gas leak is "raging."

Muni is acting as a temporary shelter at 48th and Balboa for those affected by the temporary evacuations, SFFD said.

No injuries have been reported.

SFFD said residents can text their zip code to 888-777 for updates related on this isolated incident.