Mandatory evacuation ordered in San Leandro due to gas leak, authorities say

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. -- Authorities have ordered a mandatory evacuation for the Washington and Lewelling areas due to a gas leak, San Leandro police said.

It was sent out Sunday at around 6:36 a.m.

The evacuation area covers the residential areas west of Washington.

Officers are in the area to help with evacuation procedures.

Anyone in need of temporary shelter can head to Marina Community Center. The San Leandro senior center will also be opening for anyone in need of shelter.