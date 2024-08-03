San Francisco Giants Blake Snell throws no-hitter against Cincinnati Reds

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco Giants left-hander Blake Snell threw a no-hitter against the Cincinnati Reds Friday night.

The reigning NL Cy Young Award winner struck out 11 Reds and walked three as the Giants built a 3-0 lead through eight innings at Great American Ball Park. The 31-year-old Snell threw 114 total pitches, 78 for strikes.

According to the MLB, this was the Giants' 18th no-hitter in franchise history the last coming in 2015 when Chris Heston threw one against the Mets.

