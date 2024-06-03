San Francisco Giants host 1st-ever 'Wu-Tang Night' with special guest RZA

Over the weekend was a celebration of the legendary hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan as the San Francisco Giants took on the Yankees at Oracle Park.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Wu-Tang is for the children and Giants fans, too.

Some of the players warmed up before the game in Wu-Tang shirts.

Wu Tang founding member RZA was happy to be a part of the event.

"Music, especially hip-hop, is like a sport, and we approach it as such. And the thing that I love about it, is that, by my contributions to music, it helped me and my family but also helped young people figure out what they want to do. And I see the same thing in baseball or any sport. It's like, it's heroes on these fields," RZA said.

A fun fact about RZA: his wife's uncle is former Giants Player John Andrew Rabb, who played with the team in the 1980s.