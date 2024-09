SF Giants announce that Buster Posey will replace Farhan Zaidi as president of baseball operations

Stream local breaking news and original programming, live 24/7, from ABC7 Bay Area.

Stream local breaking news and original programming, live 24/7, from ABC7 Bay Area.

Stream local breaking news and original programming, live 24/7, from ABC7 Bay Area.

Stream local breaking news and original programming, live 24/7, from ABC7 Bay Area.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The San Francisco Giants announced Monday that the team is parting ways with President of Baseball Operations Farhan Zaidi.

The Giants say that Buster Posey will be the new President of Baseball Operations.

The Giants' disappointing season ended with a loss at home to the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday.

They've finished four of their six seasons with a losing record and missed the playoffs five times.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with ABC7 News for updates.