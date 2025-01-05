SF Mayor-elect Daniel Lurie leads volunteers in 'weekend of service' picking up trash across city

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco Mayor-elect Daniel Lurie spent part of his weekend cleaning up the city and meeting residents as part of a "weekend of service" initiative.

ABC7 News caught up with Lurie as he clutched an orange bag and picked up trash in the Bayview, where he also took time to connect with constituents.

"He's out here, working in the community--that's a good thing," said Maurice Campbell, a Bayview resident. "We see him trying. We'll see what's next!"

The weekend of service, hosted by multiple city nonprofits, such as Refuse Refuse and Civic Joy Fund, saw Lurie and his team join hundreds of volunteers in cleanup efforts across the city, including Ocean Beach, the Fillmore, and Ingleside neighborhoods.

Mary Evelyn Thomas, a retired teacher who participated in the Ingleside cleanup, expressed hope for Lurie's leadership.

"I hope he continues to support families, children, and educators," she said. "We'll support him because he's our mayor, and we want him to do well--period."

Bill Lee, a former city administrator who has worked under five different mayors, called Lurie's initiative unprecedented.

"No elected mayor preparing to be sworn in has ever done a program like this before," Lee said. "He's sending a message: this city has to be clean. I think he's showing he's willing to engage with all communities--from the Bayview to Fillmore and Chinatown--to re-beautify the city."

Residents in the Bayview said Lurie's visit gives them hope for the future.

"It's exciting," said Linda Fadece Richardson, a Bayview resident. "Economic development out here, hiring a lot of young people, getting connected with jobs. We've put together a plan for Bayview revitalization, and we want him to adopt that plan and help us."

The weekend of service continues Sunday with cleanup efforts planned in Nob Hill, the Tenderloin and the Mission.

Lurie's inauguration is scheduled for Wednesday.