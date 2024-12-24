SF Mayor-elect Daniel Lurie vows to revamp City Hall. Here's what that will look like

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- With less than three weeks until his inauguration, Mayor-elect Daniel Lurie has been unveiling his key staff appointments, offering a glimpse into the administration he plans to build.

In the past few weeks, Lurie has unveiled top City Hall hires and outlined his vision for restructuring the mayor's office. It provides the clearest insight so far into how the newcomer plans to govern San Francisco, after vowing to bring major shake ups to the mayor's office.

"There is going to be a lot of changes during the transition period. We are going to see a lot of fresh faces," Lurie told ABC7 News during our September interviews with then-top candidates.

Among his top picks is Ned Segal, former CFO of Twitter, who will be the first-ever chief of housing and economic development. Segal, a longtime friend and collaborator of Lurie, is tasked with tackling downtown revitalization - a significant priority for the incoming administration.

Lurie also named Staci Slaughter, a former executive for the San Francisco Giants, to be his chief of staff. Matthew Goudeau - a City Hall veteran who previously worked advised Lurie on the campaign - will work under Slaughter as deputy chief of staff. And Lurie's campaign manager, Han Zou, will work as director of public affairs.

"The idea that Daniel Lurie was elected to take a fresh look at City Hall, that's what he pitched and that's what he is doing now," said ABC7 News insider Phil Matier. "He's basically bringing his campaign into the office, which is something we always longtime see."

On the campaign trail, Lurie has said the "status quo" in San Francisco leadership has inhibited the city's ability to respond to and resolve some of its biggest challenges - with his pitch focused on revitalizing downtown and its economy, public safety and housing.

"I just want to turn around the city that I love," Lurie said in September. "Eight years from now, I want people to say, 'I've got to be in San Francisco.'"

As part of the promised overhaul to city governance, he also announced to revamp the organizational structure of how department heads report to the mayor's office.

Previously, all 56 department leaders reported to one person: the chief of staff. Under the Lurie administration, four new policy chiefs will be added in addition to Slaughter. Each policy chief will oversee a set of departments, and then relay important information to the mayor. Lurie has not announced those policy chief appointments yet.

Two other critical positions to watch include the chief of police and the head of the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency. SFMTA now has a vacancy, after transportation director Jeffrey Tumlin announced he will be stepping down from his position last week. Lurie has not said whether or not he will keep SFPD Chief Bill Scott around, but has acknowledged publicly that he has been meeting with Scott.

"Those are the two most important appointments," Matier said.

The mayor-elect will be inaugurated on Jan. 8.