San Francisco police involved in shooting at Powell Street BART station, authorities say

SAN FRANCISCO -- San Francisco police are investigating a shooting involving officers at the Powell Street BART station, according to authorities.

SFPD tweeted that the shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. Friday, forcing the closure of the station. However, it has since partially reopened and trains are stopping at the station again.

Police have not released details of what led up to the shooting or if anyone was injured in the incident.

