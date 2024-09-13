  • Watch Now

San Francisco police involved in shooting at Powell Street BART station, authorities say

Friday, September 13, 2024 7:01PM
SAN FRANCISCO -- San Francisco police are investigating a shooting involving officers at the Powell Street BART station, according to authorities.

SFPD tweeted that the shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. Friday, forcing the closure of the station. However, it has since partially reopened and trains are stopping at the station again.

Police have not released details of what led up to the shooting or if anyone was injured in the incident.

ABC7 News has a crew on scene and will provide updates when they become available.

Copyright 2024 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.
