San Francisco's Contemporary Jewish Museum temporarily closes amid slow economic recovery

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- There were some somber faces and sad goodbyes Sunday at the Contemporary Jewish Museum in San Francisco as it closes its doors for at least a year.

"I wanted to kiss this place goodbye because I can't believe it, that they're going to close it up for a year," said Sonya Blum, who has been visiting the museum since the start. "I don't know how I'm going to do it because automatically we take BART we come down. Our first stop always is the Jewish Museum."

"The work that we're doing now by taking a temporary closure and putting together the team to re-envision the Contemporary Jewish Museum will enable us to have a long-term future," said Kerri King, the museum's executive director.

King noted a slow recovery from the pandemic and overall economic struggles downtown as key reasons for the closure.

"We've had a framework of what's happened to downtown San Francisco and the recovery economic framework, and we've had the politics of today. We've had all of that."

"Especially in a time of rising antisemitism," said Arlo Waingortin, a San Francisco resident. "I think it's so important that we have a place that's just meant to celebrate contemporary Jewish life and culture, and just connect with people."

"It's important to me because it's modern art, everything is modern and there's nowhere else I can see it but here," Blum. "So when I walk out I feel like a new person, more knowledgable, more open-minded."

Over the next couple of months, the museum will be cutting staff while continuing to rent the space for events.

"The CJM has been a part of this community for many years, in this building for 16, and we are determined to be here for the long haul," said King.

"I'm just like two fingers crossed knock on wood that it comes back as soon as possible," said Waingortin.

For now, they're not thinking of it as a 'goodbye', but more of a 'see you later.'

"I've got to live until next year, that's the only reason I've gotta live," said Blum. "So the museum can open back up and I'll be the first one to walk back in."