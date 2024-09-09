  • Watch Now

2 injured after police shoot suspect outside San Jose 7-Eleven, authorities say

Monday, September 9, 2024 6:30AM
2 injured after police shoot suspect outside SJ 7-Eleven: authorities
Developing news in San Jose on Sunday after an officer shot a person police say shot someone outside a 7-Eleven.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Developing news in San Jose on Sunday after an officer shot a person police say shot someone outside a 7-Eleven, according to authorities.

The suspect and one victim are both in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

San Jose police say they got multiple calls about a shooting near the business on Senter Road just before 9:30 p.m.

When officers showed up, they say the shooter was still armed, and they shot the suspect.

SJPD continued to investigate the scene through the evening.

