2 injured after police shoot suspect outside San Jose 7-Eleven, authorities say

Developing news in San Jose on Sunday after an officer shot a person police say shot someone outside a 7-Eleven.

Developing news in San Jose on Sunday after an officer shot a person police say shot someone outside a 7-Eleven.

Developing news in San Jose on Sunday after an officer shot a person police say shot someone outside a 7-Eleven.

Developing news in San Jose on Sunday after an officer shot a person police say shot someone outside a 7-Eleven.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Developing news in San Jose on Sunday after an officer shot a person police say shot someone outside a 7-Eleven, according to authorities.

The suspect and one victim are both in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

San Jose police say they got multiple calls about a shooting near the business on Senter Road just before 9:30 p.m.

INTERACTIVE: Take a look at the ABC7 Neighborhood Safety Tracker

When officers showed up, they say the shooter was still armed, and they shot the suspect.

SJPD continued to investigate the scene through the evening.